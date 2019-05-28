Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 25 days ago

Lee Seung Gi & Lee Seo Jin's upcoming variety show 'Little Forest' reveals more details

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo Jin's upcoming SBS variety show 'Little Forest' has revealed more details.

On May 28, producers stated, "You'll get to see Lee Seo Jin and Lee Seung Gi's first variety show chemistry together as the 'Lee Brothers'. Look forward to them and how they'll look after the houses they take care of." 'Little Forest' will follow Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo Jin as they create an eco-friendly house in nature, where kids can play. 


The variety show will be released in 16 episodes. Check out the teaser video below.

