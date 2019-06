Super Junior's Kangin is starring in the upcoming web drama 'What Happened to Mirae'.



Kangin is playing the male lead in the drama about what happens to job-hopeful Han Mi Rae (played by Han Lee Soo) when she takes off on a trip to Japan. 'What Happened to Mirae' also marks Kangin's first project in 3 years since his DUI incident in May of 2016.



'What Happened to Mirae' is premiering on YouTube on May 31 KST.