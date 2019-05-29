Jo Jung Suk in talks to star in 'Reply' producer's new tvN drama

Jo Jung Suk is in talks to star in the upcoming tvN drama 'Wise Doctor Life.'



On May 29, Jo Jung Suk's label JAM Entertainment clarified earlier reports about Jo Jung Suk's casting, stating, "It's true current negotiations are going positively, but nothing's been confirmed."





Shin Won Ho, the producer of 'Wise Doctor Life,' is the producer behind the hit 'Reply' series, as well as 'Prison Playbook.'

Meanwhile, Jo Jung Suk is currently starring in the SBS historical drama 'Nokdu Flower'.