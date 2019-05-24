Kim Kook Heon showed tears for his labelmate Song Yoo Bin.

The group battle continued on the May 24 airing of Mnet's 'Produce X 101.' The GOT7 teams performed "Lullaby" and "Girls Girls Girls." Unfortunately, the "Lullaby" team faced trouble as main vocal Song Yoo Bin's mic did not work during the performance.

Song Yoo Bin got off the stage with a dark expression, and said, "What just happened? I just wanted to run away."



Meanwhile, Kim Kook Heon, the leader of the "Girls Girls Girls" team, broke down in tears, and said, "Labelmate Song Yoo Bin worked so hard for the past 2 weeks. He's really good but I don't think he was able to show it all because of his mic."

Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin cried together as they exchanged hugs.

Kim Kook Heon said, "I don't think we'll feel good even if we win," and agreed to give the "Lullaby" team another chance. Song Yoo Bin said, "I had to sing the verse but I couldn't. My members sang it for me. I could hear them while dancing. I felt bad."

The "Lullaby" team performed again. Following the stage, Song Yoo Bin said, "I want to thank the 'Girls Girls Girls' team for allowing me another chance despite my mistake."



The winners of the GOT7 teams was the "Girls Girls Girls" team with 463 votes. Meanwhile, Song Yoo Bin received the most votes in his team.





