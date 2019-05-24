Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 29 days ago

NCT 127 is asked if they feel pressure in being the next SM boy group following EXO

On May 24, NCT 127 held a press conference for their 4th mini album 'We Are Superhuman.' One question asked if NCT 127 feels any pressure in being the 'future of SM' following the hit boy group EXO 

Doyoung said, "Instead of feeling pressured, we're going to try harder to express our music. We are trying to show a new, improved side of us, and I'm confident many people will like this. We will enjoy it instead of feeling pressured."

You can watch NCT 127's new MV for "Superhuman" here. 

  1. EXO
  2. NCT 127
adnirvs5,912 pts 29 days ago 2
29 days ago

It's been 3 years since NCT's debut. They should move on from such questions.

nutshell13 pts 28 days ago 1
28 days ago

i feel bad for them...in the west they were asked about other group and in the east they were asked about their label mate group 😑

it is so hard to not to asking other groups in their interview ????!

just ask about their new album and such stop asking other groups.gosh!

