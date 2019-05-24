NCT 127 is asked if they feel pressure in being the next SM boy group following EXO

On May 24, NCT 127 held a press conference for their 4th mini album 'We Are Superhuman.' One question asked if NCT 127 feels any pressure in being the 'future of SM' following the hit boy group EXO.

Doyoung said, "Instead of feeling pressured, we're going to try harder to express our music. We are trying to show a new, improved side of us, and I'm confident many people will like this. We will enjoy it instead of feeling pressured."

You can watch NCT 127's new MV for "Superhuman" here.

