Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

254

16

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

CCTV footage of a girl who missed being attacked by seconds goes viral

AKP STAFF

CCTV footage of a man following and attempting to intrude into a woman's home has gone viral. 

Around 6:20 am on May 28 KST, a man is captured attempting to enter a woman's home in Sillim-dong. The door closed shut just mere seconds before the man reached out his hand. However, the man continued to linger in front of her door for about a minute. The woman, who fell into deep fear after noticing the stranger, called the police. 

The CCTV footage has been widely shared on social media with the title 'Sillim-dong Attempted Rapist.' 

A day later on May 29, the Gwangyang Police Station announced they've arrested a man, 30, and is investigating him for home invasion. Rape charges will not likely be applied. 

The police stated, "In order to charge for rape, there needs to be violence or threat. It's difficult to confirm (a rape attempt) just based on the CCTV footage."


Meanwhile, exclusive footage by 'Channel A News' shows the man following the woman in the streets to her apartment complex. The man is captured secretly staring at the woman and following her to her home. 

  1. Buzz
146 379,740 Share 94% Upvoted

187

Siri1232,424 pts 24 days ago 7
24 days ago

OMG she really had an angel on her side. That piece of shit. I wished they could still lock him up for other charges cause he definetly shouldn't be able to walk around freely.

Share

7 more replies

161

trogdorthe8th3,553 pts 24 days ago 2
24 days ago

They were NOT exaggerating when they said she just barely escaped- the way he reached for the door just as it closed was just terrible. I'm so glad she managed to get safely inside, I can't imagine what that poor woman must be going through right now.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,790
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,294

allkpop in your Inbox