CCTV footage of a girl who missed being attacked by seconds goes viral

CCTV footage of a man following and attempting to intrude into a woman's home has gone viral.

Around 6:20 am on May 28 KST, a man is captured attempting to enter a woman's home in Sillim-dong. The door closed shut just mere seconds before the man reached out his hand. However, the man continued to linger in front of her door for about a minute. The woman, who fell into deep fear after noticing the stranger, called the police.

The CCTV footage has been widely shared on social media with the title 'Sillim-dong Attempted Rapist.'

A day later on May 29, the Gwangyang Police Station announced they've arrested a man, 30, and is investigating him for home invasion. Rape charges will not likely be applied.

The police stated, "In order to charge for rape, there needs to be violence or threat. It's difficult to confirm (a rape attempt) just based on the CCTV footage."





Meanwhile, exclusive footage by 'Channel A News' shows the man following the woman in the streets to her apartment complex. The man is captured secretly staring at the woman and following her to her home.