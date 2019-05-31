New K-Pop idol music & talk show 'Run.wav' reveals its 1st and 2nd guest lineups!

JTBC2's upcoming music & talk show centered around K-Pop idol group guests, 'Run.wav', has revealed its first and second lineup of guest artists!

On the premiere episode of 'Run.wav' coming this June 22 at 12:20 AM KST, fans can look forward to a refreshing, new music program jam-packed full of never-before-seen performances featuring AB6IX and fromis_9! Then, on the 2nd ever episode of 'Run.wav' the week after, girl groups Weki Meki and Cosmic Girls as well as rookie boy group ONEUS plan to bring you a memorable show, equipped with dramatic twists and turns.

You can also expect some great sunbae-hoobae idol chemistry on 'Run.wav' each episode, as the show will be hosted by veteran idol Super Junior's Kyuhyun.

