Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

10

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

New K-Pop idol music & talk show 'Run.wav' reveals its 1st and 2nd guest lineups!

AKP STAFF

JTBC2's upcoming music & talk show centered around K-Pop idol group guests, 'Run.wav', has revealed its first and second lineup of guest artists!

On the premiere episode of 'Run.wav' coming this June 22 at 12:20 AM KST, fans can look forward to a refreshing, new music program jam-packed full of never-before-seen performances featuring AB6IX and fromis_9! Then, on the 2nd ever episode of 'Run.wav' the week after, girl groups Weki Meki and Cosmic Girls as well as rookie boy group ONEUS plan to bring you a memorable show, equipped with dramatic twists and turns. 

You can also expect some great sunbae-hoobae idol chemistry on 'Run.wav' each episode, as the show will be hosted by veteran idol Super Junior's Kyuhyun.

Which other idol groups do you want to see on 'Run.wav'?

  1. AB6IX
  2. Cosmic Girls
  3. fromis_9
  4. ONEUS
  5. Kyuhyun
  6. Weki Meki
1 3,964 Share 57% Upvoted

0

Pendragonx41 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

Hope the show gets translated.. JTBC doesn't usually post translated vids on youtube, right?
Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,613
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,204

allkpop in your Inbox