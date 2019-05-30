Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

ATEEZ's Hongjoong & Seonghwa are ready to party all night long in individual comeback images

Rookie boy group ATEEZ is kicking off their individual comeback teaser image series, with the team's oldest two members - Hongjoong and Seonghwa!

In their "Illusion" version teaser images below, Hongjoong and Seonghwa perfect the auras of two boys without a care in the world, ready to party all day and all night long during the golden time of their youths. 

You can look forward to Hongjoong and Seonghwa's upcoming "Wave" version individual teaser images dropping later today, as well as more members' teaser images, coming soon! ATEEZ's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set for June 10 at 6 PM KST!

Freckled Joongie😍
10 days left💪
