NCT Dream reveal cover image for upcoming collaboration with British artist HRVY, 'DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)'

Next week on 'SM Station' season 3, NCTzens can look forward to a unique collaboration between NCT Dream and rising British pop artist HRVY!

Titled "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)", NCT Dream x HRVY's collaboration single is a chill synth-pop genre about bringing the curtains down on a stale relationship. The track combines a rhythmic beat with the acoustic guitar.



Meanwhile, HRVY is a rising pop solo artist in Great Britain, receiving attention for his unique singing voice and musical spectrum. You can listen to NCT Dream x HRVY's "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)" this June 6 at 6 PM KST.

