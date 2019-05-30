Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

NCT Dream reveal cover image for upcoming collaboration with British artist HRVY, 'DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)'

Next week on 'SM Station' season 3, NCTzens can look forward to a unique collaboration between NCT Dream and rising British pop artist HRVY!

Titled "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)", NCT Dream x HRVY's collaboration single is a chill synth-pop genre about bringing the curtains down on a stale relationship. The track combines a rhythmic beat with the acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, HRVY is a rising pop solo artist in Great Britain, receiving attention for his unique singing voice and musical spectrum. You can listen to NCT Dream x HRVY's "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)" this June 6 at 6 PM KST. 

