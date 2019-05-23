Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 30 days ago

AB6IX reveal all members are close with Jeon So Mi

AB6IX talked about their friendship with Jeon So Mi.

On the May 23 airing of Mnet's 'TMI News,' MC Jun Hyun Moo asked, "Which member is close with Jeon So Mi?"

Park Woo Jireplied, "We're all close with So Mi. We trained together under JYP Entertainment."


The AB6IX members revealed, "We all have relation to JYP Entertainment. Jun Woong was a JYP trainee. Kim Dong Hyun trained with Jeon So Mi. Lee Dae Hwi also trained with GOT7 members. Park Woo Jin and Lim Young Min also submitted audition clips to become JYP trainees."



 

  1. AB6IX
  2. Jeon So Mi
this is why AB6IX already had a strong bond from the start! and i think a staff from jyp or was it the vocal coach from jyp that recommended them to BNM?

