AB6IX reveal all members are close with Jeon So Mi

AB6IX talked about their friendship with Jeon So Mi.

On the May 23 airing of Mnet's 'TMI News,' MC Jun Hyun Moo asked, "Which member is close with Jeon So Mi?"

Park Woo Jin replied, "We're all close with So Mi. We trained together under JYP Entertainment."





The AB6IX members revealed, "We all have relation to JYP Entertainment. Jun Woong was a JYP trainee. Kim Dong Hyun trained with Jeon So Mi. Lee Dae Hwi also trained with GOT7 members. Park Woo Jin and Lim Young Min also submitted audition clips to become JYP trainees."









