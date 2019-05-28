Kim Jae Hwan transferred to the hospital following 'The Show' recording

Kim Jae Hwan was transferred to the hospital due to poor health conditions.

On May 28, Swing Entertainment stated to media outlet Star Today, "Today (28th) during lunch, Kim Jae Hwan received IV drips due to high fever but upon his wish, he completed the recording for SBS MTV's 'The Show.' Following the recording, he went back to the hospital."

Currently, the former Wanna One member is promoting his first solo album 'Another.' Despite his poor condition, Kim Jae Hwan went on 'The Show' stage for his fans, and also achieved his first-ever solo music show win.

