Kang Han Na rumored to be the woman that went into a hotel with Darren Wang

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang and actress Kang Han Na are wrapped up in dating rumors for the fourth time.

On May 22, Chinese media outlets revealed photos and reported, "Darren Wang has been spotted entering a hotel in Shanghai, China with a woman." Her face is not clearly seen but the woman with long hair and a hat was captured getting out of her car and entering the hotel.

Kang Han Na was rumored to be the woman because she has been frequently swept up in dating rumors with Darren Wang in the past. However, Darren Wang's representatives denied the rumors and claimed the woman is a makeup staff.

Kang Han Na's agency also denied the rumors, emphasizing the two are just friends and said, "She's currently in Korea for 'Designated Survivor' drama filming."







