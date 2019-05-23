Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rumors
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 30 days ago

Kang Han Na rumored to be the woman that went into a hotel with Darren Wang

AKP STAFF

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang and actress Kang Han Na are wrapped up in dating rumors for the fourth time.

On May 22, Chinese media outlets revealed photos and reported, "Darren Wang has been spotted entering a hotel in Shanghai, China with a woman." Her face is not clearly seen but the woman with long hair and a hat was captured getting out of her car and entering the hotel. 

Kang Han Na was rumored to be the woman because she has been frequently swept up in dating rumors with Darren Wang in the past. However, Darren Wang's representatives denied the rumors and claimed the woman is a makeup staff. 

Kang Han Na's agency also denied the rumors, emphasizing the two are just friends and said, "She's currently in Korea for 'Designated Survivor' drama filming." 



de_libra5 pts 30 days ago 8
30 days ago

Why is this an issue? Stop following them to hotels. They are consenting adults and media needs to mine their own business.

Alice192,912 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

I think this article is wrong.. She was rumored to be in a relationship with him, since they've been photographed multiple times on dates, but the woman alone with him in the hotel have long hair. Kang Han Na currently have short hair because of the drama she's filming in KOREA (not China), therefore excluding it being her.

