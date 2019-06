Trainee Kim Yo Han is facing trouble.

The preview for Mnet's 'Produce X 101' episode 4 focused on trainee Kim Yo Han, who has been ranking #1 for the past 3 weeks.

Contrary to his top ranking, the trainee is shown continuously making mistakes during practice, making the trainers angry. Watch the preview above.

The full episode will be airing on Friday, May 24.