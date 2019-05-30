JBJ's Kwon Hyun Bin to make his solo debut + to launch his own YouTube channel!

Former JBJ member Kwon Hyun Bin is making his solo debut very soon!

On May 31,YG Entertainment's YGX revealed, "Kwon Hyun Bin is set to debut solo this summer. Ahead of his solo debut release, he will launch his official YouTube channel on May 31 at 5 PM KST, where he will release weekly videos detailing his solo debut process, as well as daily lifestyle."

Previously, Kwon Hyun Bin puzzled fans by posting on his SNS, "There will be good news soon."



After debuting as a model under YGK Plus, Kwon Hyun Bin made his name known as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2. Reportedly, Kwon Hyun Bin has been practicing and receiving training continuously after the end of his promotions with JBJ, in order to expand his spectrum as a musician. He will be working with YG Entertainment's Future Bounce for his solo debut.



Who's excited for Kwon Hyun Bin, the solo artist?