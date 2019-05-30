H.O.T Jang Woo Hyuk's on-screen relationship ends after just one date on 'Love's Flavor 2'

On the May 30 broadcast of TV Chosun's dating reality show 'Love's Flavor' season 2, H.O.T member Jang Woo Hyuk set out on his first blind date with a woman 14 years younger than him, Park Soo Hyun.

Jang Woo Hyuk and Park Soo Hyun greeted each other shyly at a movie theater for their first date, catching a midnight film. Afterward, the two headed out to the Han river, waiting for the sunrise while talking.

During their first date, when asked about each other's first impressions, Jang Woo Hyuk said, "I think I need to talk with her more," while Park Soo Hyun shared, "I was very surprised to see a member of H.O.T, and he had this [celebrity] aura that I've never seen before."

Watching the pair's shy first date from the studio, the MC cast of 'Love's Flavor' season 2 predicted that the two would hit it off well. However, things took a dramatic turn very soon when Park Soo Hyun met up with the staff of 'Love's Flavor' after the date. She explained, "I feel like I woke up from a good dream. He was a very nice person. But he had a very strong celebrity aura, stronger than other actors. I felt pressured. Since this is a reality show, I think that it's best to go ahead and put an end to it if I immediately feel, 'This is not right'."

On the other hand, Jang Woo Hyuk earned sympathy as he relayed to the staff after his first date, "Soo Hyun seemed nice. I might like her to be my real girlfriend." But when the staff broke it to him that Park Soo Hyun had called off the on-screen relationship, Jang Woo Hyuk couldn't hide his disappointment and remarked, "I did my best..."







Also during this episode of 'Love's Flavor' season 2, actor Go Joo Won continued his on-screen relationship with his girlfriend from season 1, Kim Bo Mi. Another new cast member of season 2, actor Lee Hyung Chul, also went on his first blind date with Shin Joo Ri.

