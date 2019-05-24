NCT 127's Johnny, Mark, and Yuta share their reactions to visiting home during their world tour

On May 24, NCT 127 attended a press conference in light of their comeback with their 4th mini album, 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'!

During the press conference, the members provided an update on the status of their ongoing 1st world tour, 'Neo City - The Origin'. "While we prepared for our new album, we started in Seoul and are in the midst of our world tour. We are still planning to visit many more cities, so please look forward to it."

So far, NCT 127 have visited a total of 20 cities in 'Neo City - The Origin', including the home towns of members Johnny, Mark, and Yuta. Johnny relayed, "We had a show in Chicago, which is my hometown. I went back home with my members. When we were trainees, I would jokingly say, 'Do you wanna go visit my house?' but we actually got to do it, so it was both fun and touching."





Mark also gave his reaction to visiting home with, "Performing in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada was especially meaningful for me. It was my first time back in a while, and I was both honored and thankful to be able to perform there. It was healing." Yuta, who is from Osaka, Japan, said, "While performing at the Osaka concert, I felt strong affection for NCT 127. I thought of our bright future together as a group."







Meanwhile, NCT 127's full 4th mini album as well as the full MV to their title track "Superhuman" drops this May 24 at 6 PM KST!

