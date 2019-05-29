Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Ham So Won talks about how her husband quit idol training after just 2 months

Ham So Won shared about her husband Jin Hua's trainee days. 

On the May 29 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Ham So Won shared, "My husband was famous as an ulzzang in China. He received love calls from Korean agencies and lived as a trainee but he quit just after 2 months. His meals had to be under 10,000 KRW (~10 USD). He said he doesn't understand why he had to do that."

When asked if Jin Hua is promoting as an actor in China, Ham So Won shared Jin Hua is managing factories in China. She said, "It's in Guangzhou. I heard 80% of the clothes in Korea are manufactured there." 



  1. misc.
  2. JIN HUA
  3. HAM SO WON
  4. RADIO STAR
noname12345-690 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

$10/meal is luxurious compared to most trainees.

NemuriNezumi969 pts 23 days ago 4
23 days ago

was the guy from a rich family or something

most of my meals are under 5$ dollars (and I live in Europe!) and I'm okay with that lol

