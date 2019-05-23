Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 12 to May 18

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.



Check out the chart rankings from May 12 to May 18 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate" - 42,030,601 Points



2. BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - 40,024,186 Points

3. Park Hyo Shin - "Goodbye" - 36,235,852 Points

4. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 33,472,312 Points

5. TWICE - "FANCY" - 31,043,340 Points

6. Annie-Marie - "2002" - 28,844,468 Points

7. Bolbbalgan4 - "Bom" - 28,087,785 Points

8. WINNER - "AH YEAH" - 27,652,753 Points

9. Taeyeon - "Four Seasons" - 26,896,895 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke" - 26,543,159 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. WINNER - 'WE'

2. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

3. EXID - 'WE'

4. The Boyz - 'Bloom Bloom'

5. TWICE - 'FANCY YOU'

6. Weki Meki - 'LOCK END LOL'

7. NU'EST - 'Happily Ever After'

8. A.C.E - 'UNDER COVER'

9. Jo Sumi - 'Mother'

10. Jannabi - 'MONKEY HOTEL (Special Edition)'

Note: Gaon has removed the weekly download numbers for Online Downloads.





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"



2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"



4. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

5. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

6. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"



7. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"

8. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"



9. Shin Yong Jae - "Haeun"



10. MC The Max - "After You're Gone"

Source: Gaon