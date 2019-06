We In The Zone released another prologue film for their debut.

Time time, the prologue was for member Kyeongheon, the rookie group's vocalist with a fierce gaze. In the video, Kyeongheon sings the tune, voicing the lyrics such as, "listen to my heart when you can feel my true feelings."

Ahead of their debut, We In The Zone also announced their official colors. Stay tuned until their official debut on May 27!