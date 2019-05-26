AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi reveals he is confident he 'would make a good boyfriend' on 'DoReMi Market'





While listening to "Come Back Again" by nineties K-pop duo 'Clon', former Wanna One member and now current AB6IX member, Lee Dae Hwi, stated confidently that he would not act the way the person in the song does when it comes to romantic relationships.

The lyrics to the song in question refers to someone begging their partner to come back to them after realizing all the mistakes he had made only in retrospect. Some examples from the song are hurting his partner by being selfish, putting his pride and his own feelings before his partner's, and being too narrow-minded.

While talking about the song as a group, Dae Hwi confessed his true thoughts on relationships and himself, saying "The clinginess of the person in the song is really not my style. I haven't experienced a relationship yet, but I think I can become a really good boyfriend for someone."