EXID's Hani talked about her true personality.



On May 24, EXID guested on SBS Power FM's 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time.' During the radio show, the DJ commented, "Hani got a lot calmer."

To this, Hani said, "I've been getting that a lot lately. I actually have a very calm personality but I do think I've been exaggerating. I've broken free from that pressure to be outgoing."