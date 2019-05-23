Actor Lee Min Ho and his fan club donate to children in need

Actor Lee Min Ho and his fan club have donated to children in need.



Through his donation platform Promiz, Lee Min Ho and his fan club donated the profits of grain sales from Jinan, North Jeolla Province to children centers in Jinan. The Promiz project sells specialty produce products from provinces and gives the profits to the citizens of those provinces.



According to reports, the gift sets for the 'Sharing Promiz's Sincerity with Jinan's Children' were sold out, and the profits were used to help 337 children in 12 children centers throughout Jinan. Additionally, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Lee Min Ho's fan club, they donated 1.5 tons of rice and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of kimchi to the children's centers, and 55 children were given gifts for Children's Day.



Promiz was founded in March of 2013, and it was awarded the Kind Brand Grand Prize award last May for the third year in a row.



In other news, Lee Min Ho has been confirmed to be starring in the upcoming drama 'The King: The Everlasting Monarch', and it's scheduled to premiere in 2020.

