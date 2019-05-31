NCT 127 members go back to school in main teaser for their Japanese variety, 'Tell Me About Japan'!

The main teaser for NCT 127's upcoming Japanese variety show on dTV, 'NCT 127's Tell Me About Japan', is here!

Premiering this June 9, 'NCT 127's Tell Me About Japan' will consist of the NCT 127 member learning about Japan as well as honing in the necessary skills to promote more actively for their Japanese audiences. The boys will be sitting through various "unconventional" classes full of games, contests, punishments, and more!

Watch the full-length, main teaser for NCT 127's fun Japanese variety above!