Woo!ah! drop 'Bad Girl' selfie MV

Woo!ah! have dropped a selfie music video for "Bad Girl".



In their latest MV above, fans get to see unseen footage of the Woo!ah! members on the set of their MV. "Bad Girl" is the title track of their second single album 'Qurious', and it's about wanting to live your own way as a bad girl.



Watch Woo!ah!'s "Bad Girl" selfie MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.