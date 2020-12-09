SHINee's Minho opens up personal Instagram on his birthday

SHINee's Minho opened up a personal Instagram account on his birthday.



On December 9, Minho celebrated his 29th birthday with a Naver V live stream with fans, and he also let them know he made his own Instagram account. On his first post on Instagram, Taemin replied with hearts, while Key said, "Oh? This is a real account? Please upload a profile photo."



In related news, Minho was discharged from the military last month. He'll be making a special cameo in the upcoming KakaoTV drama series 'Lovestruck in the City'.



Check out Minho's Instagram account below.



