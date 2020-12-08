ONEWE reveal album highlight medley for 'Memory: Illusion'

ONEWE have revealed an album highlight medley for 'Memory: Illusion'.
In the highlight medley, ONEWE give a preview of their title song "Trauma (Aquarium)" as well as "A Book in Memory" and "Erase". The group's first single album 'Memory: Illusion' is set to drop on December 11 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback! What do you think of their preview for 'Memory: Illusion'?
