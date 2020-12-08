Ghost9 drop 'W.ALL' album highlight medley

Ghost9 have dropped their album highlight medley for 'W.ALL'.
In the album highlight medley, Ghost9 reveal previews of "Peace (Intro)", "Play in Big Waters", their title song "W.ALL", "Red Sign", "Don't Lose One Word", and "Dream Road". The Maroo Entertainment rookie boy group are dropping their second mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL' on December 11 KST.
Check out a preview of Ghost9's 'W.ALL' album above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
