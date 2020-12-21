4

0

Music Video
Posted by danisurst 60 minutes ago

Oh My Girl Banhana teams up with kids' characters Pororo and Loopy for holiday single 'Snow Ball'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl Banhana is back with a special holiday single!

On December 21 KST, the Oh My Girl sub-unit, consisting of members Hyojung, Binnie, and Arin, teamed up with the adorable Pororo and Loopy from popular kids' cartoon 'Pororo the Little Penguin' to release a holiday music video entitled "Snow Ball." In the music video, the three idols and their two cartoon friends throw a magical holiday house party, complete with gingerbread cookies, Christmas cake, and plenty of festive decorations.

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl has released a number of special music videos featuring the 'Pororo' characters, including "Supadupa" and "Bara Bam."

Check out the music video above!

  1. Oh My Girl
1 328 Share 100% Upvoted

1

isanghansonyeon266 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Our iconic queens are back to sell another couple billion more albums <3

Share
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha cleared from COVID-19 quarantine
10 hours ago   10   8,694

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND