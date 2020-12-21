Oh My Girl Banhana teams up with kids' characters Pororo and Loopy for holiday single 'Snow Ball'

Oh My Girl Banhana is back with a special holiday single!

On December 21 KST, the Oh My Girl sub-unit, consisting of members Hyojung, Binnie, and Arin, teamed up with the adorable Pororo and Loopy from popular kids' cartoon 'Pororo the Little Penguin' to release a holiday music video entitled "Snow Ball." In the music video, the three idols and their two cartoon friends throw a magical holiday house party, complete with gingerbread cookies, Christmas cake, and plenty of festive decorations.

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl has released a number of special music videos featuring the 'Pororo' characters, including "Supadupa" and "Bara Bam."

