Posted by danisurst 21 minutes ago

Cube Entertainment confirms BTOB's Ilhoon is being investigated for marijuana use; apologizes on idol's behalf

Cube Entertainment has released an official statement regarding BTOB member Ilhoon's marijuana investigation.

In the statement, which was released on the evening of December 21 KST, the agency said the following:


"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment.


After checking with Jung Ilhoon in regard to the news released earlier today, it has been confirmed that he has been summoned by the police investigation agency for questioning on charges of smoking marijuana, as previously reported.

He feels a heavy responsibility for causing concern to many people, and he will do his best to faithfully carry out future investigations.

Once again, we are sorry for causing concern."


The statement follows a previous shorter one where the agency had denied knowing anything regarding a drug investigation. According to a Channel A news broadcast, the police were able to find circumstantial evidence pointing to his marijuana usage, including virtual currency transaction and test results from a hair drug test.

