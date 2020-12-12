ONEWE take you behind the scenes of 'A Book in Memory' MV

ONEWE have revealed the making of their music video for "A Book in Memory".



In the making-of video above, ONEWE fans get a special look at the band on the set of their MV, and the members themselves discuss their comeback song and concept. "A Book in Memory" is the title track of the band's first single album 'Memory: Illusion', and it's about visiting memories you have with someone like they're a book.



Watch ONEWE's making of their "A Book in Memory" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.



