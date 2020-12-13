INFINITE's Sunggyu reveals MV teaser for upcoming solo single 'I'm Cold'

INFINITE's leader is getting closer to his solo comeback!

On December 13 KST, Sunggyu unveiled the music video teaser for his upcoming single "I'm Cold," the title track off of his 3rd mini album 'Inside Me.' Fitting with the song's theme, the teaser uses various snow and ice imagery to convey a somber and lonely mood.

According to his agency Woollim Entertainment, "I'm Cold" conveys the emotions felt after the loss of something precious, felt by an empty heart during a time when everything feels broken and cold.





Meanwhile, 'Inside Me' is set for release on December 14.

Check out the music video teaser above!