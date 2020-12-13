KBS employee tests positive for COVID-19; all staff in recent contact currently also being screened

Another broadcasting employee has contracted COVID-19.





On December 13 KST, KBS announced that they are carrying out an emergency quaratine after an employee tested positive. According to the statement, the employee works at on the 3rd floor of the KBS headquarters building in Seoul's Yeouido district and just received their test results earlier that day.



The network is currently testing all other KBS staff members that have been in recent contact with the employee in question, having all tested employees work from home until their COVID-19 screening results have been revealed.

Meanwhile, there has yet to be any word as to whether or not this development will affect any of KBS's radio or television programs.