Park Myung Soo undergoes testing for COVID-19

Park Myung Soo has undergone testing for COVID-19.



On December 3, reports revealed Park Myung Soo and his staff members have tested negative for the virus. Earlier in the day, network TV Chosun announced trot singer Lee Chan Won, who appeared on the program 'PPONG School', had been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.



As Park Myung Soo is a co-host on the show, he underwent testing for safety. However, he was absent from today's airing of KBS' 'Radio Show', and he'll remain in self-isolation for the next 2 weeks according to COVID-19 protocol.



Stay tuned for updates on Park Myung Soo.