0

0

News
Posted by germainej 8 minutes ago

Park Myung Soo undergoes testing for COVID-19

AKP STAFF

Park Myung Soo has undergone testing for COVID-19.

On December 3, reports revealed Park Myung Soo and his staff members have tested negative for the virus. Earlier in the day, network TV Chosun announced trot singer Lee Chan Won, who appeared on the program 'PPONG School', had been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.

As Park Myung Soo is a co-host on the show, he underwent testing for safety. However, he was absent from today's airing of KBS' 'Radio Show', and he'll remain in self-isolation for the next 2 weeks according to COVID-19 protocol.

Stay tuned for updates on Park Myung Soo. 

  1. Park Myung Soo
0 312 Share Be the first to vote
Park Myung Soo
Park Myung Soo undergoes testing for COVID-19
7 minutes ago   0   256
GOT7
GOT7 drop 'Breath' dance practice video in 8K
19 minutes ago   0   384
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
2 days ago   74   68,665

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND