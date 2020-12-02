2PM's Jun.K tells a freaky horror story in latest MV teaser for his '20 Mins' solo comeback

It looks like 2PM's Jun.K may be returning with a freaky horror story for his solo comeback!

In his latest D-1 MV teaser for his comeback title track "20 Mins" (English title subject to change), a couple on the verge of breaking up struggles with their unhinged thoughts and emotions. On top of the strange and freaky events of the MV teaser, fans can also catch a preview of Jun.K's groovy voice and melody, as well as a snippet of the lyrics which go, "Just 20 minutes. I beg you. Please don't say know. But if you still leave me after that, I won't hold you back. Don't just go like this."

Stay tuned for the full release of Jun.K's comeback MV as well as his complete 3rd mini album '20 Mins', out on December 9 at 6 PM KST!

