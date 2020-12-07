Ghost9 discover a transformer in 'W.ALL' comeback MV teaser

D-2 until rookie boy group Ghost9's comeback with their 2nd mini album, 'Pre Episode 2: W.ALL'!

In their latest MV teaser, the Ghost9 members seem to have landed in a futuristic world. The boys then come across a giant, chained robot, embarking on a mission to free the robot from an unknown captor. It looks like fans can expect to see a dramatic miniature action film in Ghost9's "W.ALL" comeback MV!

Meanwhile, Ghost9's comeback track "W.ALL" is a fusion hip-hop/EDM genre. The rookie group's first ever comeback since their debut earlier this year is coming up on December 10 at 6 PM KST!

