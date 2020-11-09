TWICE is ready for another comeback with their seventh Japanese single "Better"

The global popular girl group TWICE is making a quick comeback as they prepare to release their seventh Japanese single "Better."

On November 9, the girls unveiled a teaser clip of their upcoming Japanese single. In the clip, the girls appear in various settings starting from a room filled with sunflowers, a room filled with books, and a room filled with telephone lines.

TWICE released their second full-length Korean album 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26th. They are packing their schedules full as they prepare to make a comeback in Japan on November 18 with "Better."

Stay tuned for more teasers and news of the girl group's comeback this year!