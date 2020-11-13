Yoon Kye Sang to star as lead in upcoming drama 'You're My Spring'

Yoon Kye Sang is starring as the lead in the upcoming drama 'You're My Spring'.



On November 13, reports revealed Yoon Kye Sang will be playing the main character in the drama alongside Seo Hyun Jin. He'll be taking on the role of psychiatrist Joo Young Do, who wants to find the lies in people and fix them. Though he was unable to save his brother, he puts his all into helping the world as someone who received a heart transplant.



'You're My Spring' marks Yoon Kye Sang's first drama since JTBC's 'Chocolate' in 2019. 'Bubble Gum' screenwriter Lee Mi Na as well as 'Mr. Sunshine' and 'The King: Lord of Eternity' director Jung Ji Hyun are behind the project.



It's scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned for updates on 'You're My Spring'.