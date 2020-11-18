BTS confirmed to perform at '2020 Melon Music Awards'

BTS have been confirmed as part of the performing lineup at the upcoming '2020 Melon Music Awards'.



On November 18, Melon revealed BTS, Young Woong Lim, and Young Tak have been confirmed as part of the performing lineup for this year's awards ceremony. Fans of K-Pop known of the '2020 MMA' as one of the most prestigious year-end music award ceremonies, and this year's fully online event will take place over 4 consecutive days.



As previously reported, the '2020 MMA' is expected to feature a series of special contents including exclusively curated playlists, a 'Melon Magazine', special interviews, etc. Anyone can tune in to the 'MMA 2020' through the Melon app, Kakao TV, YouTube, etc.





Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 MMA'.



