Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Rookie boy group T1419's last three members Sian, Kevin, and Kairi show their faces in new profile photos

MLD Entertainment's new rookie boy group T1419 has finally revealed the last three members - Sian, Kevin, and Kairi!

After piquing fans' curiosity back in October with the release of their pre-debut "Dracula" performance video, all 9 members of T1419 have now officially introduced themselves by revealing their real faces! 

Made up of members Gunwoo, Kio, On, Leo, Noa, Zero, Sian, Kevin, and Kairi, T1419 will be debuting in Korea, Japan, and the United States simultaneously in December of this year. 

Ahead of their full debut, look forward to a new version of T1419's performance video, dropping on November 5!

