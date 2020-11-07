'Amazing Saturday' releases preview of the last episode featuring Hyeri

Recently, it has been reported that Hyeri will be stepping down from 'Amazing Saturday' while Taeyeon and Key will be joining the cast.



On November 7th, tvN released the preview of Hyeri's final episode next week at the end of the November 7th episode as well as on its official YouTube Channel. The 'Amazing Saturday' team has prepared a Hyeri focused/themed episode for her farewell.

First, the cast has to focus and only show excessive reactions. Second, Hyeri will be given her own special microphone and everyone must pay attention to her whenever she uses it. In the end, however, Hyeri gets emotional and tears up as she says, "I've been wanting to say this. Thank you for making me showered with love"

Check out the preview above. Will you be tuning in next Saturday at 7:40 PM KST?