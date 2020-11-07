Netizens react to International fans talking about 'Mysterious Things in K-Pop'

Netizens reacted to International fans talking about 'Mysterious Things in K-Pop'.



On November 7th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting International K-Pop fans talking about mysterious things in K-Pop. The screenshots of the TikTok video listed 7 questions. In the comments, Korean netizens shared their thoughts on things foreigners are curious about their pop culture.

Some of the comments include: "I've never questioned putting a cake on top of its box lol"

"Well, the boxes are like a makeshift cake stand...Idk but we've been doing that for years"

"I'm loving how careful they were when asking about being a multi stan lol"

"Lisa's bangs lmao"

"Wait I have a cake stand at home but I just realized I've been still using cake boxes whenever I buy cakes?! lol"

"Haha, almost all idols wear some type of lipstick so they are just avoiding staining their makeup. If they had straws they'd just drink with straws."





What do you think?