5

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Netizens react to International fans talking about 'Mysterious Things in K-Pop'

AKP STAFF

Netizens reacted to International fans talking about 'Mysterious Things in K-Pop'.

On November 7th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting International K-Pop fans talking about mysterious things in K-Pop. The screenshots of the TikTok video listed 7 questions. In the comments, Korean netizens shared their thoughts on things foreigners are curious about their pop culture. 

Some of the comments include: "I've never questioned putting a cake on top of its box lol"

"Well, the boxes are like a makeshift cake stand...Idk but we've been doing that for years"

"I'm loving how careful they were when asking about being a multi stan lol"

"Lisa's bangs lmao"

"Wait I have a cake stand at home but I just realized I've been still using cake boxes whenever I buy cakes?! lol"

"Haha, almost all idols wear some type of lipstick so they are just avoiding staining their makeup. If they had straws they'd just drink with straws." 


What do you think?

  1. misc.
2 4,382 Share 56% Upvoted

1

princesspop487 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

🤔


Share

1

no_tofu_speed35 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

The drinking water one is related to sharing bottles usually between people, so every one gets in a habit of pouring it just apart from their lips... I can't fucking do it, so I never share drinks here haha.

Short skirt etc, maybe the idols are coerced into wearing outfits a little more revealing than they are comfortable with. But many Korean girls choose to wear crazy short skirts, but become self conscious when walking up stairs or sitting down and hold their skirt down with their hands or put their hand or handbag behind their ass when taking stairs.

Cakeboxes? It's just kinda space saving because usually its on a table with a heap of other things and you don't want to put the box on the ground because u will probably put the remainder of the cake back in. Often the cake is given in a restaurant or even bar for celebration so the floors are not exactly clean etc, and it also raises the cake to a higher level which is easier for blowing out candles or taking pics with a person and a cake. It just seems logic in everyway.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

﻿NiziU, TWICE, Tzuyu
NiziU's Miihi is a huge fan of TWICE's Tzuyu
2 hours ago   1   1,815
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
7 days ago   324   130,741

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND