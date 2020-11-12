AKMU release two unique audio samplers of their comeback single 'Happening'

AKMU have released two unique audio samplers of their upcoming 3rd single, "Happening"!

In the first audio sample teaser above, AKMU member and composer Chanhyuk shares a snippet of a nostalgic melody, accompanied by energetic electric guitar sounds. The second audio sample teaser below features AKMU member Suhyun's melodic voice, also accompanied by the same electric guitar sounds.

Do you like the melody of AKMU's "Happening" so far? The full single will be out this November 16 at 6 PM KST!