Weki Meki reveal 'Cool' dance practice video

Weki Meki have revealed their dance practice video for "Cool".

In the choreography practice clip, the members of Weki Meki coordinate their outfits in black and white as they go over the moves for their latest title song. "Cool" is the title track of the Fantagio Music girl group's fourth mini album 'New Rules', and it's about breaking the rules to do your own thing.

Watch Weki Meki's "Cool" dance practice video above, and check out the MV here if you missed it. 

