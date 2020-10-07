TWICE's Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, and Jihyo describe their seventh Japanese single 'Better'

TWICE is busy with their schedules packed for this year. They are scheduled to release a comeback album in Korea this month followed by the release of this Japanese single next month.

The girl group will be releasing their seventh Japanese single 'Better' on November 18. The girl group released a preview video as the four members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, and Jihyo describe their seventh Japanese single.

The girls explain the concept behind the photoshoot as well as the concept of the single. The seventh Japanese single for TWICE will be released next month on the 18th.