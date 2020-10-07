Pentagon teases their upcoming tenth mini-album 'WE:TH' through the audio snippet teaser

In less than a week, Pentagon will be making their comeback with the tenth mini-album 'WE:TH'.

The boys have been preparing for their comeback as they released various teaser material. On October 8 at midnight KST, Pentagon teased their new mini-album through an audio snippet teaser.

Starting with their title track "Daisy", the audio snippet played the highlight of each track from the six-track album.

Check out the audio snippet teaser above until Pentagon's comeback on October 12 at 6 PM KST!



