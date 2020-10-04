'The Voice Spain' uses BTS Jimin's self-produced song 'Friends' as background music during audition round

BTS's "Friends" is continuing to receive love from around the world!





The song, which appears on the group's 4th full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7,' was used a background music on the September 26 episode of 'The Voice of Spain,' the Spanish version of the popular blind audition program. In the episode, a snippet of the song can be heard when contestant Dolores Berg finds out that her performance of Joan Manuel Serrat's "Lucía" qualified her to advance to the next phase of the competition.



While the special inclusion of the song surprised and excited BTS fans, it was not the first time that the song has been used as background music in an international program. Back in July, it was also used as background on a popular Japanese variety show.



"Friends" also continues to see success on international music charts. On October 1, the song reached #1 on iTunes in 43 different countries, while on October 4, it surpassed 59 million streams on Spotify.



Meanwhile, "Friends" was written, composed, and produced by member Jimin. The song was performed on the album by both Jimin and V.

Fans can check out the "Friends" snippet at the 2:07 mark of the video above!