2

0

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

The Boyz take 'The Stealer's title literally in pickpocketing 'chase version' dance practice video

AKP STAFF

The Boyz is back with another dance practice for "The Stealer"!

On October 18 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled the 'chase version' video through their official YouTube channel. For the concept, each member dressed as either a criminal or detective, with the 'criminals' hilariously attempting to pickpocket the 'detectives' and the 'detectives' trying to capture the 'criminals.' Despite the frantic chase of the humorous concept, the group manages an impressively coordinated dance performance.

Meanwhile, The Boyz recently wrapped up promotions for the single with the October 18 broadcast of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out the dance practice video above!

  1. The Boyz
0 185 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
Netizens talk about BTS' Grammy submissions
19 hours ago   45   19,188

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND