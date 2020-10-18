The Boyz take 'The Stealer's title literally in pickpocketing 'chase version' dance practice video

The Boyz is back with another dance practice for "The Stealer"!

On October 18 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled the 'chase version' video through their official YouTube channel. For the concept, each member dressed as either a criminal or detective, with the 'criminals' hilariously attempting to pickpocket the 'detectives' and the 'detectives' trying to capture the 'criminals.' Despite the frantic chase of the humorous concept, the group manages an impressively coordinated dance performance.

Meanwhile, The Boyz recently wrapped up promotions for the single with the October 18 broadcast of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out the dance practice video above!