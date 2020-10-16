6

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU and LOCO talk about their first text message exchange

IU and LOCO talked about their first text message exchange on the latest episode of 'IU Palette'.

According to IU, the two artists met on a show that allowed them to have tasty treats around the country, and they exchanged numbers though they didn't speak much. When LOCO released his track "It's Been A While", IU messaged him after enjoying the song on the day that happened to be his military service enlistment day.

LOCO said he didn't notice it at first, but when he saw it, he was shocked. In other news, LOCO recently made a comeback with "Can't Sleep" featuring Heize.

Watch the full episode of 'IU Palette' featuring LOCO as a guest above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. 

