Golden Child get ready to 'Pump It Up' in their 2nd comeback MV teaser

Golden Child has unveiled the 2nd MV teaser for their new song.

On October 15 KST, Woollim Entertainment dropped the new teaser for "Pump It Up", the title song of their 2nd single album. In this video, the boys are dressed in more color-coordinated uniforms for both sporty and military looks. The concept seems to be a perfect way to bid farewell to the summer season, as their overall concept looks transitional with both blue and beige shades.

Are you excited for Golden Child's comeback? Their 2nd single album 'Pump It Up' will drop on October 7 at 6 PM KST.