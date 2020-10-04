Model Han Hye Jin says she used to eat ramen only twice a year to control her weight

Model Han Hye Jin says that she used to have ramen only twice a year.

On a recent online episode of 'I Live Alone - Women's Intimate Party', Han Hye Jin spoke to comedian Park Na Rae about her past days when she used to keep a regimented diet as a model. She confessed that she tried to stay away from instant foods, such as instant noodles or ramen.

During the variety program episode, the topic came up when Park Na Rae and Han Hye Jin reminisced the day when they first met on the show. They had met outdoors near the Han River on a particularly chilly day.

When Park Na Rae reminded her that they ate ramen together there, the model responded: "That was the first ramen I had in years".

Out of habit, Han Hye Jin says she does not eat ramen that often anymore, but continues to maintain a strict diet, such as taking off a layer of fat from pork belly strips before eating them.